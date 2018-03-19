The future of media – Assisted devices, live streaming and more Twenty years ago, we were told to be wary of people on the internet and not to get in cars ...

Twenty years ago, we were told to be wary of people on the internet and not to get in cars with strangers. Today, we literally beckon strangers from the internet to drive us in their car. Change is funny like that.

Nick Barbuto will explore the not-so-distant future to see how it’s affecting consumers and changing the way media companies do business. From blockchain to VR to machine learning, Barbuto gives an overview of how our world may change as all the new capabilities (and buzzwords) converge.