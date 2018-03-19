Who’s in the running for a Shopper Innovation Award? The jury has picked the finalists for this year's awards program, with the winners announced on April 30.

The best plans and partnerships in retail and beyond have been selected and judged by the 2018 Shopper Innovation Awards jury (led by chairs Nancy Marcus of Kruger Products and Nancy Modrcin of Metro), with the below finalists standing the chance to nab an SIA trophy on April 30.

The gala will take place at the end of the first day of the Shopper Marketing Forum, strategy‘s two-day conference showcasing the myriad ways brands and retailers are leveraging new shopper tools and tactics. The second annual Retail Innovator of the Year (see last year’s winner Sephora) will also be announced at the awards ceremony that evening.

The Forum and Awards will take place at Toronto’s Arcadian Court from April 30 to May 1. The list below includes the groundbreaking programs that made it to the judges room for the final live deliberation. Read here for more on the 2018 jury.