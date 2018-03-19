Who’s in the running for a Shopper Innovation Award?

The jury has picked the finalists for this year's awards program, with the winners announced on April 30.
By Jennifer Horn
56 mins ago

The best plans and partnerships in retail and beyond have been selected and judged by the 2018 Shopper Innovation Awards jury (led by chairs Nancy Marcus of Kruger Products and Nancy Modrcin of Metro), with the below finalists standing the chance to nab an SIA trophy on April 30.

The gala will take place at the end of the first day of the Shopper Marketing Forum, strategy‘s two-day conference showcasing the myriad ways brands and retailers are leveraging new shopper tools and tactics. The second annual Retail Innovator of the Year (see last year’s winner Sephora) will also be announced at the awards ceremony that evening.

The Forum and Awards will take place at Toronto’s Arcadian Court from April 30 to May 1. The list below includes the groundbreaking programs that made it to the judges room for the final live deliberation. Read here for more on the 2018 jury.

Campaign Client Agency
Budweiser Stage Labatt Breweries of Canada/Budweiser Anomaly
Snap it with Pepsi PepsiCo Foods BBDO
Break Bread Smash Stigma Casey House Bensimon Byrne/OneMethod/Narrative
Haunted Door WD-40 BIMM
Brita and Me to WE Brita Canada Brita Canada
Nike NBA Jersey Launch Nike Central Station
Give A Toast Candian Tire Jumpstart Community Agency
Smugglaroos General Mills Canada Cossette
Is It Still A Big Mac? McDonald’s Canada Cossette
No Shame Easy. Cossette
SickKids VS SickKids Cossette
Things You Can’t Unthink Banff Centre For Arts & Creativity Cossette
SickKids VS – MomStrong SickKids Cossette
SickKids VS – DadStrong SickKids Cossette
SickKids VS – 100 Today SickKids Cossette
Self-Esteem Project | Celebrate Confidence Unilever / Dove Geometry Global
Boston Pizza Team HQ Boston Pizza ICF Olson
Transforming Empathy into Empowerment Invictus Games Toronto 2016 Invictus Games Toronto 2017
Exposing Innocence Innocence Canada KBS Canada
Cook This Page IKEA Leo Burnett
Cleaner of Your Dreams Procter & Gamble/Mr.Clean Leo Burnett
Milk. Solid stuff. Les Producteurs de lait du Québec Lg2
Brand Relaunch Boréale Lg2
A Room with Many Views Québec Tourism Alliance Lg2
Olympic packaging Ultima Foods Lg2
On Demand Ice Cream Chatbot Unilever/Ben & Jerry’s Mindshare Canada
Latte Launch Tim Hortons Ogilvy Canada
No Baby Unhugged Kimberly-Clark/Huggies Ogilvy Canada
Real Beauty Filter Unilever/Dove Ogilvy Canada
Stroke-able Billboards Kimberly-Clark/Cottonelle Ogilvy Canada/Mindshare Canada
Doritos Roses – Walmart ASP PepsiCo Foods Canada PepsiCo Foods Canada
Grab-a-gift FGL Sports/Sports Experts Rethink
Scrolling Marathon FGL Sports/Sports Experts Rethink
Desert Roulette WestJet Rethink
The Thermal Discount FGL Sports (Sports Experts) Rethink
Root Brewery A&W Rethink
Green Screen Scotts Canada Rethink
Stranger’s Voice Branch Out Neurological Foundation Rethink
Ward+Robes Starlight Children’s Foundation Rethink
Ahlan Bear COSTI Immigrant Services Rethink
Canada 150 Nice Roots Roots
Northern Light Roots Roots
CZ Bank China Zheshang Bank Shikatani Lacroix Design
The Magical CF Love Lights Cadillac Fairview Sherway Gardens Traffik
Boombox McDonald’s Canada Tribal Worldwide
Hyper-Targeted Pollen Alerts Reactine UM
Common Ground Harley-Davidson Zulu Alpha Kilo
A Balloon For Ben Cineplex Entertainment Zulu Alpha Kilo
