No Fixed Address names CCOs

No Fixed Address creative directors Dhaval Bhatt and Shawn James have left the agency, with David Federico and Josh Budd being hired to lead its creative product as its first CCOs.

Bhatt and James were among No Fixed Address’ first staff when it opened, playing a part in some of the agency’s early creative successes, including its Bronze Digital Agency of the Year win last year.

“It was a great two years with them, and they were a key part of our successful launch chapter, but both Shawn and Dhaval left the agency to pursue other opportunities,” said Mark Carpenter, chief marketing officer at No Fixed Address, in an email.

Federico and Budd come from J. Walter Thompson, where they were recently promoted to co-CCOs in November. The duo first joined JWT as SVP, CDs in early 2016 from Leo Burnett, where they co-led the agency’s TD business. After making the move to JWT, the pair helped create work for clients including Air Canada, Hotels.com and Kids Help Phone.

“We have had some amazing milestone moments in our first year and this ranks among the most significant,” said David Lafond, president of NFA. “Talent is everything in our business, and Josh and Dave, who have deep experience across the full spectrum of disciplines and business categories, reflect the breadth of thinking that today’s clients demand. Having their creative leadership at our agency signifies a major leap forward for our company today and into our future.”

“We’re happy for Dave and Josh, and thank them for all their contribution over the past couple of years,” said Brent Choi, who was recently named president of JWT Canada and chief creative officer for global brands, in an email to strategy. “At the same time, it’s an exciting opportunity for our office to reload and re-imagine how to best provide world-changing creativity for our clients.”

So far in 2018, No Fixed Address has been named AOR for cannabis producer Emblem and digital AOR for GE Appliances.