DentsuBos appoints VP of client services Dimitra Georgakis takes on an expanded role in Montreal, working closely on the agency's Subway account.

Dimitra Georgakis has been appointed VP of client services at DentsuBos.

In her new role, Georgakis will help build existing and prospective client relationships from the firm’s Montreal office. She will work closely on the agency’s Subway account, which the Dentsu Aegis network won in December last year, as well as on Lexus, La Capitale, Canada Dry Mott’s and Hitachi.

Georgakis was named associate VP of client services and business development in February 2017. At the time, she shared the associate VP position with Jacob Guité-St-Pierre, whose responsibilities included client services and strategy. Guité-St-Pierre has since joined Montreal agency LaBase as a partner, general manager and VP of strategy.

Georgakis has been with the agency’s Montreal office for almost four years, having joined as a group client service director. She previously served as an account director at Enzyme.