How to manage an ‘Always-on’ content strategy Facebook. Pinterest. Instagram. YouTube. Twitter. Snapchat. Blogs. Corporate sites. Brand sites. E-commerce and retail partners. In-store content. (And a partridge ...

Facebook. Pinterest. Instagram. YouTube. Twitter. Snapchat. Blogs. Corporate sites. Brand sites. E-commerce and retail partners. In-store content. (And a partridge in a pair tree.) The list of channels companies can reach consumers at has ballooned, and it gets longer with each passing year. But with more channels, means more content. What strategy gets you the most bang for your buck?

Hear from Amex’s Lauren Dineen-Duarte and Notch Video’s Ian Buck on tips and tricks for creating an editorial calendar that works just as hard as you need it to.