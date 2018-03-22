McCann adds two new VPs Allison Humphries and Kristie Baxter will provide leadership in strategy and operations, respectively, across offices and disciplines.

McCann Worldgroup Canada has made a pair of senior hires, bringing on Allison Humphries as VP of strategy and Kristie Baxter as VP and director of operations.

Humphries has been tasked with leading overall digital strategy at McCann, but will focus on the agency’s RBC and Mastercard work immediately. Baxter comes into a newly created role at McCann and has been tasked with helping to develop “best-in-class and efficient teams to serve and grow clients’ business,” according to a press release.

Both Humphries and Baxter are based in Toronto but will work across the agency’s other offices in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. They will also support the work of all McCann Worldgroup agencies in Canada, which include McCann Canada, MRM/McCann, Momentum, McCann Health, Commonwealth/McCann and Craft.

Humphries was most recently VP of strategy at Critical Mass, and has had senior strategy roles at SapientNitro, Cheil and Proximity. Baxter joins from DDB Canada, where she was VP of operations, with other experience at The Marketing Store, Syncapse and Blast Radius.

Earlier this year, McCann Canada was named AOR for Export Development Canada.