6 Degrees adds to exec team Adrianne Gaffney Wotherspoon joins the agency in the newly created role of EVP operations and chief strategist.

Adrianne Gaffney Wotherspoon has been hired by Toronto agency 6 Degrees as EVP operations and chief strategist.

Gaffney Wotherspoon comes from Traffik, which she joined in 2013 as director of strategic planning before being promoted to managing director in 2016. She’s also had senior roles at BBDO and McCann, and is currently on the board of the Account Planning Group of Canada, where she co-chairs the organization’s training programs.

“Being able to add an individual with the talent, experience, passion and drive to succeed that Adrianne brings to the table was an easy decision for us,” said Troy Yung, president and managing partner of 6 Degrees, in a press release. “Put simply, Adrianne’s appointment makes us an even stronger agency overnight.”

The position is a new one at 6 Degrees, which specializes in shopper marketing, digital and experiential and has previously worked with clients including Campbell’s, World Vision, Schick and Glad.