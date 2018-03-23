Up to the Minute: Ethnicity hires new head of research Plus, Cannes Lions picks its next chairman and A&C wins a pair of new clients.

Hires and promotions

Ethnicity, a Toronto-based multicultural marketing firm, has appointed Edward Der to the position of head of research and insights. The agency also welcomes Mercedes Findlay as a PR specialist.

Cannes Lions parent company Ascential plc has announced that Philip Thomas, CEO of Ascential Events, will take on the additional role of chairman of the awards festival. He will replace Terry Savage, who will vacate the position following this year’s event.

New business

Agency U92, with offices in Montreal and Toronto, has been hired to guide the strategy behind the web platform redesign for Objectif Monde, a Quebec travel agency.

Toronto’s A&C has won two new Canadian clients, following agency reviews: Financeit, a point-of-sale financing provider, and Stack, a financial mobile app.

Hair care and beauty supplies retailer Beauty Supply Outlet has named Church + State as its AOR. The assignment includes developing a multi-channel campaign expected to launch early this summer.

Chatime, a Taiwanese-style speciality tea company, has selected Toronto-based Co-op as its communications AOR in Ontario. The assignment includes advertising, content production and PR. Sensu Communications will continue handling multicultural campaign elements.

Neezo Studios, a firm that specializes in 3D animation, virtual reality and interactive content creation, has retained NKPR Toronto as its public relations AOR.

Media

Devon MacDonald has been named CEO of Mindshare Canada. Macdonald, who currently serves as chief strategy officer, will lead the WPP-owned media shop following Karen Nayler’s retirement at the end of July (for Media in Canada subscribers).

Instagram’s shoppable posts went live in Canada this week, allowing social media users to shop for products directly from the photo and video-sharing platform (for Media in Canada subscribers).