Call for entries: 2018 Agency of the Year The first phase of this year's competition begins with call for agencies to state their intent to enter by May 14.

This is the first call for all five of strategy‘s Agency of the Year categories.

Our pre-submission period is starting, and any agencies interested in competing should send us a list of campaigns they plan to enter. Once those campaigns have been vetted and approved by the editorial team, the case study submission period will follow in June/July.

Before May 14, please submit ONLY the names of the five (Agency of the Year) and/or three (Media, Digital, PR or Design Agency of the Year) campaigns you plan to enter.

The work must have appeared (or will appear) in the 12-month period from June 2017 to June 2018. All of the campaigns have to be for different brands, they cannot include self-promotional work and must be Canadian (if it’s a global campaign created here, it must have appeared in this market).

There is a strict no double-dipping policy: agencies must submit unique campaigns for each competition. For example, an agency can’t enter the same work for a specific CPG brand in Agency of the Year and Design AOY, even if it just includes design-driven creative (like a poster or website) that was a part of the overall campaign also entered into AOY.

The entry fee is $500, payable when the cases are uploaded (this is a cost per agency for each award category, not per case. So if an agency is entering both AOY and DAOY, the total cost will be $1,000).

Following the submission period in late July/early August, the cases in each category will be judged by senior Canadian agency executives and marketers to determine a shortlist of agencies, which will be announced in late August. The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for each competition will be revealed at the Agency of the Year gala this fall, as well as in strategy‘s end of year print issue.

To state your intent to enter this year’s competition, please include the (1) name of the client, (2) the name of the campaign, and the (3) dates when it was in market for the five/three cases you plan to submit in June. You can send this information in a Word document attachment by email to Lisa Bucher at lbucher@brunico.com

To read about last year’s winners and for more extensive entry details, click here.