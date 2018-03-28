BrandSpark reveals its best new products for 2018 The market research firm finds which products Canadian consumers value most and what's driving trial.

BrandSpark has released the results of its 2018 Best New Product Awards for CPG brands, revealing that Canadian shoppers continue to value innovative products that promise to make life easier and healthier.

The results are based on a survey of more than 15,000 Canadians about products across 48 different categories in beauty, personal care, food, household items and pet products.

The full list of winning products, broken down by category, can be found below. BrandSpark also surveyed consumers about their CPG product shopping habits, offering some insight into what drives purchase decisions.

The market research firm found that consumers continue to “embrace innovation,” with seven in 10 people saying they enjoy trying new products. However, of those, half said they have difficulty choosing among the many products available to them. In addition, one in two Canadians identified as being less brand loyal than a few years ago; nevertheless, seven in 10 said they are more likely to choose new products that are from their most trusted brands.

According to BrandSpark, a larger number of consumers are searching for products that will “make my life easier,” as well as products that fall into the natural food category. For instance, eighty percent of shoppers said they place value of “natural” food claims, such as products that are hormone free or use no artificial flavours. But taste continues to trump other factors, with 75% of consumers saying it remains the most important consideration in food purchases.

In the beauty and personal care categories, 90% of shoppers said they value products that are effective but gentle on their skin. Two-thirds of respondents agreed that the “drug store” beauty brands are as effective as those of more upscale beauty brands.

Finally, the survey revealed that competition for new products continues to increase with the rise of ecommerce shopping, with one in four Canadian shoppers now “regularly buying” products on Amazon.

“E-commerce is a growing channel for CPG and leading brands need to establish themselves on e-commerce now,” said Robert Levy, president of BrandSpark International, in a press release. “They need to understand what is important to online shoppers, and how purchases are determined by a combination of brand, benefits, price and consumer recommendation.”

Winners of the 2018 Best New Product Awards

Beauty and personal care

Body wash: Dial Coconut Milk Body Wash

Brow cosmetic: Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil

Cold support: NeoCitran Total Cold Night Tea Infusions

Concealer: Revlon Youth FX Fill + Blur Concealer

Conditioner: Gliss Ultimate Repair Express Repair Conditioner

Dry shampoo: Batiste Heavenly Volume Dry Shampoo

Eye liner: L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Last Waterproof Pencil Eyeliner

Facial cleanser: L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Cleansers

Facial moisturizer: Olay Regenerist Whip

Facial treatment: AVEENO Positively Radiant 60 Second In-Shower Facial

Hair colour: L’Oréal Paris Colorista Sprays

Joint health: Jamieson Glucosamine Turmeric Complex

Kids probiotic: BioGaia Protectis Probiotic Drops with Vitamin D

Liner/pads: U by Kotex Fitness Liners

Lip balm: eos Crystal

Lip colour: Revlon Ultra HD Metallic Matte Lipcolor

Makeup tool: L’Oréal Paris Blend Artist Infallible Foundation Blender

Mascara: L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise

Men’s grooming: L’Oréal Paris Men Expert Hydra Energetic Boosting Moisturizer with Creatine Omega-3 supplement: Jamieson Omega-3 + Turmeric with No Fishy Aftertaste

Over-the-counter symptom relief: Flonase Allergy Relief

Prenatal supplement:Jamieson Prenatal 100% Complete Multivitamin – Chewable

Shampoo: Gliss Ultimate Repair Shampoo

Tampon: U by Kotex Fitness Tampons with FITPAK

Toothpaste: Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief SmartWhite Toothpaste

Food

Baking mix: Betty Crocker Salted Caramel Brownies

Bread: Dempster’s 100% Whole Grains Seed Lover’s Bread with CHIA

Breakfast food: Nature Valley Crunchy Bar Granola

Cheese: Black Diamond Monterey Jack with Jalapeño Natural Cheese Bar

Cheese snack: Oka L’Artisan Portions

Fish: Can’t Mess It Up! Wild Pink Salmon

Frozen pizza: Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Panini

Meat alternative: oh naturel! Black Bean Bites, Quinoa Mushroom Burger & Garden Vegetable Bites

Mexican food: Tia Rosa Taco and Fajita Kits

Packaged meat: Maple Leaf Natural Selections Shredded Meats

Pasta dish: Olivieri Skillet Gnocchi

Ready-to-eat popcorn: Smartfood Gouda & Chive

Seasonal chocolate: Kit Kat Rubies

Side dish: Minute Rice Ready To Serve Cups – White & Red Quinoa or Brown Rice with Wheat, Rye, Quinoa, Oats and Barley

Specialty pasta: Catelli Protein Pasta

Spreads: Jif Peanut Butter

Tortilla chips: Que Pasa Jalapeño & Lime Organic Tortilla Chips

Yogurt & cottage cheese: Astro Original Parfait

Household and pet

Cat litter: Arm & Hammer Slide

Dog treat: Milk-Bone Farmer’s Medley Dog Treats

In-wash scent booster: Downy Infusions Lavender Serenity In-Wash Scent Booster

Liquid laundry detergent: Gain Botanique

Single dose laundry detergent: Tide PODS Plus Downy