Blockchain. The ultimate disruptor?

Why should marketers care about the tech behind cryptocurrencies? Because blockchain may solve problems plaguing the industry while adding transparency to the equation. To elaborate on that, Kris Hansen, CTO of both Portag3 Ventures and Koho, will explore the potential. Hansen has long been at the forefront of fintech and among his many contributions, has established new real-world use cases for blockchain.

Some of the blockchain future scenarios he’ll explore at AdTech span: What if publishing and distribution were decentralized? What if content was governed by consensus? What if users were cut in on the deal? What if the answer to privacy concerns was full user control and transparency? Kris’ insider POV will help brands take advantage of the tech’s impact by diving into what’s possible, what’s happening now and what may unfold.