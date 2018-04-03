Corner Office Shifts: PwC Canada’s new CEO A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

PwC Canada names a new CEO

Nicolas Marcoux (pictured, right) has been elected CEO of PwC Canada by its board. He assumes the role on July 1, succeeding Bill McFarland. McFarland had held the role since 2011.

Marcoux joined the firm in the 90s as an auditor. He’d previously served as a lead relationship partner in the organization, and is currently the national managing partner of consulting and deals on the firm’s national leadership team. He is a graduate of the University of Sherbrooke and a Canadian Fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants.

CanniMed’s Brent Zettl steps down

Aurora Cannabis is in the process of acquiring CannaMed Therapeutics. As the deal nears completion, CanniMed’s CEO Brent Zettl has resigned. The change, announced Monday, was effective immediately. Aurora’s SVP of business integration Andre Jerome has assumed those responsibilities on an interim basis in addition to leading efforts to integrate the two firms. Jerome has experience in the CEO role, having arrived at Aurora from H2 Biopharma, a brand he co-founded and led as chief executive.

Sylvain Charbonneau made CEO of Blue Cross Canassurance

The Montreal-based Blue Cross Canassurance Group has named Sylvain Charbonneau as its new president and CEO, effectively Tuesday. Charbonneau only joined the organization in July 2017 as an EVP, overseeing strategic direction for the health and travel insurance company and steering operational activities. He arrived with experience at AXA Insurance and SSQ Insurance. Charbonneau’s role had been filled on an interim basis by Louis Gosselin, chair of the board of directors.

Baylin names John Restivo president of Advantech

Toronto-based wireless technology company Baylin has appointed John Restivo as president of its Advantech IT management business unit. A satcom sector veteran, he most recently served as VP of sales and marketing with the U.K.-based Teledyne Paradise Datacom before joining Advantech in March.

The firm also announced the appointment of Tony Radford as VP of global sales for the brand. Another veteran of the wireless industry, Radford co-founded Telecom International.

Birks names new VP of omnichannel sales

Aurélie Pépion is set to oversee jewelry retailer Birks’ omnichannel sales. She was recently managing director Swarovski’s operations in Canada, overseeing marketing, merchandising, retail and wholesale operations. Pépion had been working for Swarovski in France and the EMEA region since 2009 prior to that, after two years with Gucci.

Birks president and CEO Jean-Christophe Bédos said Pépion will play a role in developing the “Birks product brand and the transformation of our stores network in Canada.”