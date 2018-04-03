Public adds eight The social impact-focused agency has made several hires across departments, including a new CD and client director.

Social impact agency Public has revealed a number of new additions to its ranks.

In the creative department, the agency has brought on Jason Levine as creative director, who will co-lead the creative team with CCO Jon Toews. Levine joins Public from McCann Canada, where he was group creative director and worked on the agency’s Bayer, Tourism Niagara and TransCanada accounts.

Also coming from McCann is Rob Ramsay, who has been hired as a creative specialist and copywriter. He joins creative lead and art director Greg Ostler, who comes to Public from SapientRazorfish.

In client services, Public has hired Jen Robinson as client director to lead work on the agency’s Danone, The Body Shop, Aviva and University of Ontario Institutes of Technology accounts, among others. She was previously a communications consultant focusing on the startup space, but was also a VP at Daggerwing Group and managing director at Critical Mass.

Public has also hired Melissa Benjamin as client lead to work with TD, Converse and Ozery Bakery. She was previously a program manager at Purpose, where she worked on the agency’s Refugees Welcome Initiative and managed strategy and operations for its Climate Lab incubator. Jasmine Moore has also been hired as a client specialist from the marketing department at Rogers Communications.

Rounding out the new hires are Ashley Rensler, engagement lead for strategic communications, and Mary Taws, engagement lead for content. Rensler was most recently a director at government relations firm Impact Public Affairs, while Taws was most recently an independent communications consultant, working with clients including University of Toronto Transportation Research Institute, the Centre for International Governance Innovation and Erachain.