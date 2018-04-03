Strategy Awards names 2018 co-chairs SickKids' Lori Davison and Leo Burnett's Brent Nelsen will lead the jury deciding the best strategic work in Canada.

Lori Davison, VP of brand strategy and communications at SickKids Foundation, and Brent Nelsen, EVP and CSO for Leo Burnett North America, have been named co-chairs of the third annual Strategy Awards.

Davison and Nelsen will lead a jury of industry experts that will be announced in the near future. Developed in association with APG Canada and an advisory board comprised of senior planning and marketing execs, the annual awards will celebrate the work that strategists contribute to a brand’s blueprint, with the gala set to take place in the fall.

The Strategy Awards are open for entries until May 11, with an early bird deadline on April 6. This year’s awards include three new categories: data/tech strategy, social strategy and content strategy. More information on categories and entry information can be found on the Strategy Awards website.