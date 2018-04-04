Keynote: IMI’s strategy to increase your marketing budget by more than 40% With more than 40% of marketing spend typically destined for failure, IMI completed a comprehensive primary research paper delving into ...

With more than 40% of marketing spend typically destined for failure, IMI completed a comprehensive primary research paper delving into more than 1,000 case studies from 2017. The newly released paper will break down the five steps companies can take to re-purpose those lost dollars (The soon-to-be not-so-secret sauce: It’s about what you need to stop doing).

Going through the research from across North America, as well as consumer input from more than 10,000 Canadians, Don Mayo will help identify what’s working, what’s not and what needs to be enhanced.