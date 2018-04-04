National hires SVP of financial and crisis comms Andrea Mandel-Campbell replaces Ronald Alepian and will manage both practices from Toronto.

National Public Relations has named Andrea Mandel-Campbell as SVP of financial and crisis communications in Toronto.

Mandel-Campbell will be responsible for managing both the office’s financial and crisis communications offerings, including National Equicom, a specialized investor relations and crisis management practice within the firm.

She replaces Ronald Alepian, who recently joined TD Bank as chief communications officer.

Mandel-Campbell joins National with experience in both the private and public sectors, having previously served as SVP at Teneo Holdings, a global CEO advisory firm, and as VP of corporate communications at gold mining company Kinross Gold Corporation. She has also served as director of communications for the Secretary of the Treasury Board in Ottawa.

Prior to working in corporate communications, Mandel-Campbell worked as a journalist and broadcaster, with stints as an anchor on CTV’s Business News Network and as a correspondent for the Financial Times of London in Argentina and Mexico.

Last month, National’s Toronto office named Becca Young as SVP of strategy and integration to oversee its market intelligence, data and analytics, planning, partnerships and content marketing teams.