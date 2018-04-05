KBS adds to Montreal creative team Alexandre Gravel Soubliere returns to the agency as an ACD after a stint at Lululemon.

KBS has added a familiar face to its creative department, hiring Alexandre Gravel Soublière as associate creative director in its Montreal office.

Soublière will work with Sacha Ouimet, KBS’ ECD in Montreal, to help continue to build the creative team and develop the vision for the future. He will also be working on national and local assignments, currently focusing on Keurig, Camso, STL, Van Houtte and Marchés publics de Montréal.

Soublière is returning to KBS, having spent more than three years on the creative team as a copywriter. He left the agency in 2015 to join the internal creative team at activewear brand Lululemon, focusing on digital marketing and e-commerce projects in both English and French.

In the fall, KBS added to its creative leadership in Toronto when it brought on Glen D’Souza and Mike Takasaki as ECDs.