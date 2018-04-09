Fifth Story makes senior hire Patrice Liang will lead business development for the content marketing agency in Quebec and Eastern Canada.

Content marketing agency Fifth Story has added a new senior role in its Montreal office, hiring Patrice Liang as director of business development for Quebec and Eastern Canada.

Liang brings experience from senior positions at AOL, Microsoft and Yahoo’s Montreal outposts to the new role. At Fifth Story, he is now responsible for connecting current and prospective clients with the agency’s strategy, creative, production, distribution and measurement services.

A year ago, Fifth Story hired Stephen Newberry in a similar director of business development role in Toronto to help manage its expanding business.