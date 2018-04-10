Jan Kelley acquires Rainforest Digital The B2B agency bolsters its offerings in search and Amazon marketing as part of an ongoing digital transformation.

Burlington B2B-focused agency Jan Kelley Advertising is continuing to build out its digital capabilities with the acquisition of Rainforest Digital.

Only recently launched in the fall, Rainforest is an agency that specializes in Amazon advertising solutions, including the AMS services that came to Canada in November. Rainforest also offers services in social, organic and paid search, analytics and digital strategy.

Chantel Broten, president of Jan Kelley, said the acquisition is a commitment to the agency’s transformation effort to “get ahead of changes in digital sales and marketing” that began five years ago.

As part of the acquisition, Rainforest’s co-founder Josiah Shelley will become VP of digital strategy at Jan Kelley. Prior to Rainforest, Shelley co-founded performance-based digital agency Reach Digital in 2014.

The Rainforest acquisition also comes following the recent addition of two new hires to Jan Kelley’s digital team.

Earlier this year, the agency hired Graham Newbigging as director of digital solutions, where he will lead tech- and innovation-focused projects for clients. Newbigging joins from SapientRazorfish, where he was a senior project manager, and was previously president of Esyngen Interactive before that.

Meaghan Taylor was also hired earlier this year as digital marketing coordinator, where she will work on digital strategies for Jan Kelley’s B2B clients.