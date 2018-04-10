Quantifying the new path to purchase: Crafting an ROI structure for an evolving shopper marketing world Tech is fundamentally changing shopping behavior and the path to purchase is increasingly fragmented. As consumers and brands head online, ...

Help is at hand. Nielsen’s Aslam Ghori will explore the biggest measurement myths and realities in the marketing and retail environment today and showcase how shopper marketers can better craft ROI strategies for an increasingly digital world.