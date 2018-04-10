Shopper marketing in the age of personalized experiences What value can brands’ direct-to-consumer e-com sites provide? What role do shopper marketers play in this digitally-diverse environment? In short – ...

In short – it’s all about the data. TracyLocke’s Jesse Gilbert will share how companies can better use and identify the data they’re already collecting to arm their shopper marketing with a richer consumer profile and use these insights to re-shape the physical retail space and deliver personalized in-store experiences.