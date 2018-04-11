Canadian Tire to launch new rewards program The retailer want its rewards program to appeal to a wider demographic

It’s out with the old and in with the new at Canadian Tire as the company prepares to launch a more flexible rewards program.

Triangle Rewards, a free loyalty and credit card program launching this spring, will allow customers to redeem and collect points at Canadian Tire’s various banner retailers including Sport Chek, Gas+, Mark’s and Atmosphere.

According to Susan O’Brien, Canadian Tire’s CMO, having a rewards program to glue the family of companies together just made sense.

“We have customers who have been loyal to Canadian Tire over the years, but we also have a ton of customers who are really loyal and engaged in our other banners,” O’Brian told strategy. “We felt this was an opportunity for us take all of those and bring them together and [for] customers to have the benefits of rewards at all of our family of companies.”

The program aims to appeal to a wide customer demographic, transforming My Canadian Tire Money program members, who hold an Options or Options World Mastercard, into Triangle Rewards members.

Customers will now get to choose between two fee-free credit cards, the Triangle Mastercard – targeted toward millennials and young families – or the premium Triangle World Elite Mastercard, which boasts additional savings on gas, roadside assistance, free oil changes, travel insurance, and concierge service.

Despite the push toward the new automated points system, Canadian Tire Money will still be redeemable, and customers’ previously earned points will be transferred to the new program.

Canadian Tire Money has more than 11 million members nationwide, translating to $188 million colourful dollars redeemed in 2017.