The rise of smart speakers, and why they matter to marketers

The adoption of smart speakers in the home is driving an increase in use of voice assistants throughout the entire day – and that means consumers are talking to brands – and those brands might not be ready to talk back.

Join Edison Research’s SVP, Tom Webster, as he explores the latest Canadian and U.S. studies on smart speakers from one of the leading researchers in the space, and examine how brands must respond to what has become a very rapidly changing set of consumer behaviors.