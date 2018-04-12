Meeting the shopper needs of an aging demo Everyone loves millennials, but what about boomers – the cohort with the largest disposable income in modern history. As they ...

Everyone loves millennials, but what about boomers – the cohort with the largest disposable income in modern history. As they move into their geriatric years, most marketing risks alienating – or worse, completely ignoring – this powerful demo.

Colin Milner walks through the financial power of this aging demo, as well as the primary pain points for older shoppers, and shares how brands can start addressing those concerns to win over the boomers of tomorrow.