Mythbusting: Getting ahead of the Gen-Z shopper

Those always-on, born-with-a-phone-in-their-hands, Generation Z shoppers are about to start having real shopping power. The oldest of the youngest generation are turning 16, have part-time jobs and are starting to make up their minds today about the brands they’ll buy tomorrow.

With a new book set to be released, Idea Couture’s Dominic Smith and Martin Williams dive deep into this little-understood cohort, dispelling myths about how these teens and tweens communicate, and offering insight into how retailers and brands should connect with these emerging consumers as individuals – rather than a single amorphous mass.