Sid Lee hires digital CD in Toronto Martin Szomolanyi will bring his experience to a growing number of clients looking for agile, innovative solutions.

Sid Lee has hired Martin Szomolanyi as digital creative director in its Toronto office.

Szomolanyi leads the development of innovation-focused projects for digital, social & experiential clients including DAZN, Axe, MaRS Discovery District and Grocery Gateway.

Matt Di Paola, managing director, digital innovation at Sid Lee Toronto, said Szomolanyi’s background in creative technology, motion design and UX was a good fit for the role.

“Increasingly, our clients require more and more agility in making things that matter, which is why we love [Szomolanyi's] thinker and maker attitude,” Di Paola said.

Szomolanyi was most recently an ACD at Juniper Park\TBWA, and also brings experience from digital agencies like Nurun, Proximity and Critical Mass, as well as a short stint at AKQA. In a press release announcing his hiring, Szomolanyi said he looks to “bring the same level of polish” in Sid Lee’s design department to the digital and experiential teams, as well as a focus on utility in the innovation projects he works on.