Up to the Minute: Aga Khan Museum picks Havas Plus, Brandfire hires four and Blakely adds director of digital and strategy integration.

Hires and promotions

Brandfire has hired four new staff. The Markham, Ontario-based agency has brought on Geoff Starr as senior director of integrated services as Patrick Herman as senior digital manager, while Crystal Small and Courtney Sigal have both been hired as account managers on the Turkey Farmers of Ontario, Comwave and Lindt accounts.

Oliver Hibbs has been made director of digital and strategy integration at Blakely, which specializes in fundraising strategies. Hibbs has worked as a fundraising strategist CNIB and the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Rachel Connell joins Eighty-Eight as a PR account coordinator. She will work on accounts that include Next Canada, LowestRates.ca, HealthyPets.io, and Foodora.

New business

The Aga Khan Museum has selected Havas Canada as its new AOR, following a competitive review. The assignment includes leading on original content and creative, digital and interactive elements, as well as media planning and buying.

Timberland Canada has retained East End Project as its digital AOR. The shop, whose clients includes Moosehead, Hydro One and Ecobee, has been tasked with developing and executing a marketing strategy for the brand.

The Siren Group has picked up the PR assignment for Rose’s Family Meals, a new meal kit delivery service launched by culinary entrepreneur, nutritionist and author Rose Reisman. Siren will manage a PR program that includes strategy development, media relations, influencer programs, social, experiential, sponsorship, and special events.

Media

Data is playing a larger role in CMOs’ day-to-day and only a small percentage are relying on external parties to manage their data and analytics, according to a new survey of 120 global chief marketers by NewBase. (For Media in Canada subscribers.)

Facebook has launched a Data Abuse Bounty, a global reward program that encourages users to report the misuse of data, as part of the network’s effort to better protect the information of its users. (For Media in Canada subscribers.)