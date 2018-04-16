2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Multicultural

Here are the contenders vying for an "M" award in the category that celebrates culturally diverse work.
By Jennifer Horn
1 hour ago
Every day this week, strategy will be rolling out the shortlists for 2018 Marketing Awards. Be sure to check here for all of the shortlists announced so far.

Six jurors recently spent a day huddled together, poring over papers, their eyes affixed to a screen, as they judged the Multicultural category for the 2018 Marketing Awards.

The fruits of their judging labour will be announced May 31 at the awards gala in Toronto, but for now, below is the shortlist of the work that made it into the final round of judging and have been nominated for the chance to pick up an “M” trophy next month.

The Multicultural jury was co-chaired by Nourish Food Marketing’s Salima Jivraj, and the live jury panel included Captus Advertising’s George Kan; Balmoral Multicultural Marketing’s Ian Koo; Bluesky Creative‘s Elsa Lai; Monsoon Communication’s Sachi Mukerji; McCann’s Meghna Srinivas; and Dyversity Communication’s Jensen Tsoi (with online juror Kate Zhao from Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group on the phone).

Campaign Brand Agency
Smart Choice Arbor Memorial AV Communications
OLG PlaySmart – Multicultural Social Media OLG Balmoral Marketing Inc
How South Asians Get #RetireReady TD Bank Barrett and Welsh
Two to Tango Allstate Barrett and Welsh
Save on a Fave Walmart Barrett and Welsh
Plan for the Year in Spring Walmart Barrett and Welsh
The TD Ready-For-Desis Mortgage TD Bank Barrett and Welsh
Start School on the Right Note 3M – Post-It Notes Barrett and Welsh
Moving Away BC New Democratic Party Captus Advertising
Campaign Spending BC New Democratic Party Captus Advertising
Not working for you BC New Democratic Party Captus Advertising
IV Line/Cardboard Box/Jenga BC New Democratic Party Captus Advertising
Cardboard Box BC New Democratic Party Captus Advertising
French / Life Lines Chinese Canadian Military Museum Captus Advertising
Chicken/Horrible Connect Hearing Captus Advertising
Perfume BC New Democratic Party Captus Advertising Ltd
RBC Year of the Dog RBC Royal Bank Dyversity Communications
Coca-Cola x Vaisakhi Coca Cola Canada McCann Canada
Cooking Tips – Cantonese Freedom Mobile Monsoon Communications
Cooking Tips – Mandarin Freedom Mobile Monsoon Communications
Cooking Tips – South Asian Freedom Mobile Monsoon Communications
BCAA – Travel Insurance – Radio BCAA Response Advertising
