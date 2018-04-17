2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Design The second batch of shortlists are revealed, with the winners announced at the gala on May 31.

Good design means good business, and, for some, recognition at the Marketing Awards.

After a full day’s worth of jury deliberation, the Design judges for strategy‘s awards competition delivered a group of work that stands above the rest, creating a shortlist of contenders that will be vying for an “M” award at the gala on May 31.

This year’s panel was chaired by Lg2′s Claude Auchu and Underline Studio’s Claire Dawson. They met with the live jury panel, comprising of design experts, including Hambly & Woolley’s Dominic Ayre; John St.’s Mooren Bofill; Will Creative’s Allison Chambers; Nouvelle Administration’s Catherine D’Amours; Jacknife’s Mike Kelar; q30 design’s Glenda Rissman; and Forge Media + Design’s Stussy Tschudin.

