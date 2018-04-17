2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Design

The second batch of shortlists are revealed, with the winners announced at the gala on May 31.
By Jennifer Horn
Every day this week, strategy will be rolling out the shortlists for 2018 Marketing Awards. Be sure to check here for all of the shortlists announced so far.

Good design means good business, and, for some, recognition at the Marketing Awards.

After a full day’s worth of jury deliberation, the Design judges for strategy‘s awards competition delivered a group of work that stands above the rest, creating a shortlist of contenders that will be vying for an “M” award at the gala on May 31.

This year’s panel was chaired by Lg2′s Claude Auchu and Underline Studio’s Claire Dawson. They met with the live jury panel, comprising of design experts, including Hambly & Woolley’s Dominic Ayre; John St.’s Mooren Bofill; Will Creative’s Allison Chambers; Nouvelle Administration’s Catherine D’Amours; Jacknife’s Mike Kelar; q30 design’s Glenda Rissman; and Forge Media + Design’s Stussy Tschudin.

Strategy will be releasing the shortlists for Craft and Main over the next two days. For tickets to the show, you can contact Lia Minquini or Joel Pinto.

Campaign Client Agency
Supervised Injection Services Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal Bleublancrouge
Downtown Montreal’s Pantry Marche Artisans (Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth) Brad Montreal
Follow The Arches McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited Cossette
Humanity & Inclusion – Logo Humanity & Inclusion Cossette
Énergir New Brand Identity Énergir Cossette
Rodeo – Identity Rodeo Production Cossette
Sharpen Her Mind Plan International DentsuBos Toronto
Absolut Canada Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Gravity Partners Ltd.
ACE Bakery Branded Environment ACE Bakery Jacknife
Brunch Your Way Smith Restaurant + Bar Leo Burnett, Toronto
Cidery Milton Cidery Milton lg2
ITHQ Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ) lg2
OSQ – Brand Orchestre Symphonique Quebec lg2
Shoot Studio Shoot Studio lg2
Elliott & Lily – Brand Elliott & Lily lg2
Stefano Aliments Faita Forgione lg2
Taverne Louise – Brand Taverne Louise lg2
Parc Olympique: New advertising platform 2017-2020 Parc Olympique lg2
Boréale – Artisan Series Les Brasseurs du Nord lg2
Cid Cidery Milton lg2
DesignThinkers 2017 Event Guide RGD Rethink
DesignThinkers 2017 RGD Rethink
Toast and Jam Identity Toast and Jam Rethink
Thermal Discount FGL Sports (Sports Experts) Rethink
Ghosts of the Forum FGL Sports (Sports Experts) Rethink
Grand Jardin de Sainte-Justine CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation Sid Lee
Molson salutes the dépanneurs Molson Export Sid Lee
Common Ground Harley-Davidson Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
