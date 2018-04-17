Corner Office Shifts: Jim Little to leave Shaw A round-up of senior-level executive changes you may have missed.

Jim Little departs Shaw

Shaw Communications CMO Jim Little (pictured) is leaving the company on May 4, the same day CFO Vito Culmone is scheduled to leave. Little has decided to retire amid broader leadership consolidation, according to a report in the Globe and Mail.

The departures follow a massive restructuring at the teleco and the announcement of a buyout program that will see nearly a quarter of Shaw’s workforce (around 3,300 employees) leave the company over the next two years. Last week, the Globe reported that the company’s marketing responsibilities have been decentralized and will be handled by its three business units going forward. Human resources, which also fell under Little’s purview, will be managed by Dan Markou, Shaw’s SVP of people and culture.

Chris Bolivar joins Fire & Flower as VP of brand and marketing

Edmonton-based cannabis retail store Fire & Flower has named Chris Bolivar as VP of brand and marketing. He will report to the company’s CEO, Trevor Fencott, and will be responsible for all brand and marketing initiatives. His experience spans consumer and B2B branding, marketing and communications, having held the role of president at marketing agency Free. He remains a member of the board of the Institute of Communications Agencies (ICA).

Mary Ward named CMO at ScribbleLive

Content cloud provider ScribbleLive has brought on Mary Ward, formerly in charge of client development at digital marketing agency Revenue Performance, to lead the company’s global marketing efforts. Ward first arrived at the company through its September 2017 acquisition of Florida-based Ion Interactive, while serving as VP of account services. In January, Efrem Ainsley was named CEO of ScribbleLive.