Dr. Oetker picks Giants & Gentlemen The agency will work on the company's full portfolio of pizza and dessert brands as its new AOR.

Giants & Gentlemen has been selected as Dr. Oetker’s creative agency of record in Canada.

Selected following a competitive RFP, the assignment covers all of Dr. Oetker’s pizza and dessert brands, including Ristorante, Casa di Mama, Giuseppe, Tradizionale and Shirriff. Work is already underway on a project for the Giuseppe Pizzeria brand.

Peter Macdonald, executive head of marketing at Dr. Oetker Canada, says the company’s business has been performing well in Canada, but is looking “to set ourselves up for the next several years with a new strategy and creative partner.”

The AOR selection does not impact Dr. Oetker’s other assignments. Initiative will continue to lead media, with Mosaic on experiential.

Dr. Oetker previously worked with John St., a relationship that stretches back to 2009 and most recently resulted in a chocolate-themed Valentine’s Day pop-up to promote Ristorante’s dessert pizzas.

The win is the latest for Giants & Gentlemen in a 12-month span that has also included new work for Pusateri’s, National Ballet School and Global Pet Foods.