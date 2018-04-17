Getting the most bang for your digital buck in-store
From a Facebook-operated gift-grab machine to endless iPhone marathon to discounts based on body heat, Sports Expert has seamlessly blended the in-store and online experience to create activations that get people talking…and shopping. Hear how the sports retailer brought its brand purpose to life digitally and IRL.