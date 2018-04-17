Getting the most bang for your digital buck in-store

From a Facebook-operated gift-grab machine to endless iPhone marathon to discounts based on body heat, Sports Expert has seamlessly blended ...
By Natalya Chernova
51 mins ago

From a Facebook-operated gift-grab machine to endless iPhone marathon to discounts based on body heat, Sports Expert has seamlessly blended the in-store and online experience to create activations that get people talking…and shopping. Hear how the sports retailer brought its brand purpose to life digitally and IRL.

Patrick Lavallee

Patrick Lavallee

Operation Marketing Manager

Sports Experts

Tags:


,

﻿