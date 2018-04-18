2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Public Service The third batch of finalists has been released, with winners in the non-profit arena picking up medals at the gala next month.

This time, brands and agencies with work in the Public Service category of Marketing Awards’ main competition have been put forward as finalists that could go home with a trophy at the May 31st gala.

Public Service was judged by a 12-person live jury co-chaired by Union’s Lance Martin and MSLGroup’s Mia Pearson, following a benchmarking round of online judging by a 41-person panel comprised of top agency execs.

