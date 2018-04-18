2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Public Service

The third batch of finalists has been released, with winners in the non-profit arena picking up medals at the gala next month.
By Jennifer Horn
3 hours ago
This time, brands and agencies with work in the Public Service category of Marketing Awards’ main competition have been put forward as finalists that could go home with a trophy at the May 31st gala.

Public Service was judged by a 12-person live jury co-chaired by Union’s Lance Martin and MSLGroup’s Mia Pearson, following a benchmarking round of online judging by a 41-person panel comprised of top agency execs.

Campaign Advertiser Agency
Greatness is Rare Canadian Paralympic Committee BBDO
Consequence Strains R.I.D.E Checks BBDO
Break Bread Smash Stigma Casey House Bensimon Byrne
Things You Can’t Unthink Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Cossette
Piano Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Cossette
Overpower E-Comm Emergency Communications for British Columbia Inc. Cossette
Emergency vs Non-Emergency E-Comm Emergency Communications for British Columbia Inc. Cossette
SickKids VS – All In SickKids Foundation Cossette
SickKids VS – DadStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette
SickKids VS – MomStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette
The S Word Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB Canada
Anything But Sorry Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB Canada
Destination Pride PFLAG Canada FCB/SIX
Discover Canada Salvation Army GREY Canada
Poversty Isn’t Always Easy to See The Salvation Army GREY Canada
Waitress The Salvation Army GREY Canada
Unfiltered Posts Kids Help Phone J. Walter Thompson Canada
Reaction time La Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec lg2
Real Reality Hockey Hall of Fame McCann Canada
Don’t Get Sextorted, Send a Naked Mole Rat Canadian Centre for Child Protection No Fixed Address
Crash Coasters Arrive Alive Rethink
Stranger’s Voice Branch Out Neurological Foundation Rethink
Six-Second Ambush Advisories YWCA Rethink
Ideologies can cross borders Samara Canada Tank
Human Trafficking Crime Stoppers Tribal Worldwide, Toronto
Motherhood Uber Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
