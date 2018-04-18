Emblem adds to marketing leadership A new CMO and in-house creative director are among the additions at the licensed cannabis producer.

Emblem has fleshed out its marketing leadership, bringing on a CMO, VP of medical marketing and an in-house creative director.

Maria Guest has been brought on as Emblem’s CMO. She will lead the company’s adult-use strategy, which will include the development of unique brands to speak to various segments of the recreational market.

Guest was most recently senior director of marketing at Labatt for its premium light and high-end portfolio, including brands such as Stella Artois, Corona, Michelob Ultra, Alexander Keith’s and Bud Light. She has also been director of insights and innovation at the brewer, leading projects such as the launch of Bud Light Lime in Canada.

In a release announcing her hiring, Emblem pointed to Guest’s experience handling regulated products as an asset that will help the company grow its presence across Canada.

On the medical side of Emblem’s business, Kim Horrill has been hired as VP of medical marketing, overseeing the company’s medical outreach program to engage with healthcare professionals across Canada.

Horrill spent the last 13 years at Purdue Pharma, most recently as director of healthcare professional education.

Rounding out the new additions is Tim Andrews, who was hired as VP and creative director. Andrews will be Emblem’s in-house creative lead, working on both recreational and medical brands. He will also work with Emblem’s agency partners to support its go-to-market plans (the company selected No Fixed Address as its agency of record last month).

Andrews was most recently a partner and creative director at Slide Communications, a creative and design agency he founded in 2008. Emblem was among Slide’s clients, having designed the company’s logo and branding.

“One of my commitments to our shareholders, when I joined as CEO, was to build a world-class leadership team and a portfolio of world-class products and brands that drive demand in the market,” said Nick Dean, CEO of Emblem. “Maria, Kim and Tim’s individual expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue our targeted growth strategy in the ever-evolving medical and adult-use cannabis industry.”