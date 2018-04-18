How brands can navigate walled gardens using audience data The advertising industry has never been more data-driven, with campaigns and advisory services built and developed through rigorous research and ...

The advertising industry has never been more data-driven, with campaigns and advisory services built and developed through rigorous research and best-in-class advertising technology capabilities. In her fireside chat, Erica Schmidt, Global CEO at Cadreon will discuss how clients can best catalyze and leverage their proprietary data and technology assets.

Focus areas will include: Bringing the data and automation of programmatic to TV / Evolving at the pace of the consumer and developing best-in-class cross-screen strategies / Leveraging data to inform and activate against audiences / The convergence of creative and media through data optimization.