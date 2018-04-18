McCann wins Canadian Armed Forces account Led out of Montreal, the agency will lead advertising as part of an ongoing effort to drive recruitment.

McCann Canada has been named agency of record for the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces.

Selected following a competitive review, the assignment is national in scope, but will be led from McCann’s Montreal office. The mandate covers traditional and digital brand strategy, integrated creative development and social media.

Last year, the Department of National Defence unveiled “Strong, Secure, Engaged”. It’s a new national defence strategy that focused on supporting men and women in Canada’s armed forces through things like preventative mental and physical health care, better managing the transition to civilian life and providing services that support families of those serving overseas.

Supporting the new defence strategy is a key part of McCann’s mandate, as is creating messaging and campaigns that will help drive recruitment, a major priority for the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Canadian Armed Forces most recently worked with Ogilvy Montreal as its lead creative agency. Some of its most recent work focused on driving female enrollment in the Canadian Armed Forces (the national defence policy has a goal for women to make up at least 25% of those in the armed forces by 2026).

Other recent wins for McCann Montreal include Bombardier and Export Development Canada.