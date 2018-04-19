2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Craft The finalists for the competition's first standalone category celebrating Canada's best production work is announced.

Every day this week, strategy is rolling out the shortlists for 2018 Marketing Awards. Be sure to check here for all of the shortlists announced so far.

The art and copy team’s creative execution, the director’s vision, the cinematographer’s keen eye, the editor’s footage-sifting expertise, the post-house team’s colour grading, effective score and more will be recognized for the first time at this year’s Marketing Awards as part of its own separate Craft category.

The finalists are announced after a lengthy online review by a jury of creative and production experts, as well as the live jury that judged the Marketing Awards’ main Advertising category, which was co-chaired by Union’s Lance Martin and MSLGroup’s Mia Pearson.

The production efforts of individuals behind the country’s best brand films, installations, printed materials, and products will be awarded at the gala on May 31. Strategy will be releasing the shortlist for the final Advertising category tomorrow.

For tickets to the show, you can contact Lia Minquini or Joel Pinto.