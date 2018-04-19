2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Craft

The finalists for the competition's first standalone category celebrating Canada's best production work is announced.
By Jennifer Horn
32 mins ago
Every day this week, strategy is rolling out the shortlists for 2018 Marketing Awards. Be sure to check here for all of the shortlists announced so far.

The art and copy team’s creative execution, the director’s vision, the cinematographer’s keen eye, the editor’s footage-sifting expertise, the post-house team’s colour grading, effective score and more will be recognized for the first time at this year’s Marketing Awards as part of its own separate Craft category.

The finalists are announced after a lengthy online review by a jury of creative and production experts, as well as the live jury that judged the Marketing Awards’ main Advertising category, which was co-chaired by Union’s Lance Martin and MSLGroup’s Mia Pearson.

The production efforts of individuals behind the country’s best brand films, installations, printed materials, and products will be awarded at the gala on May 31. Strategy will be releasing the shortlist for the final Advertising category tomorrow.

Campaign Client Agency Credit
Piano Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Cossette Alex Boothby, Soda
Molson salutes the dépanneurs Molson Export Sid Lee Annik Tremblay-Meunier & Francis Levesque, Sid Lee
GO Etiquette Book Go Transit DDB Canada, Toronto Arjang Esfandiyari
A Glass for Santa Dairy Farmers of Canada DDB Canada, Toronto Bent Image Lab
Reality show Farnham Ale & Lager lg2 Camille Gagnon
SickKids VS – All In SickKids Foundation Cossette Chris Mably & Mark Zibert, Skin and Bones Film Company
I’m Your Father’s Day Disney No Fixed Address Chris Murphy, Whitehouse Post
Highway Terry Fox Foundation Grip Limited David Whiteson, Alter Ego
Mia & Morton Dairy Farmers of Canada DDB Canada, Toronto Gentleman Scholar
Piano Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Cossette German Lammers, Frank Content
Pride Stories Spotify Giant Ant Giant Ant
A Glass for Santa Dairy Farmers of Canada DDB Canada, Toronto Greg Arden, Bent Image Lab
SickKids VS – DadStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette James Michael Chiang, Skin and Bones Film Company
Uninterrupted Girl Talk HQ BBDO Jamie Spears
Piano Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity Cossette Jared Kuemper, Berkeley
SickKids VS – All In SickKids Foundation Cossette Jesse Monsour, ​a52
Bring Back Wildhood Go RVing doug&partners John Mastromonaco, Untitled Films
Conductor TV Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism Target Kevin MacKenzie & Eric Harry, Radio Radio Corp.
Travel Alberta – Ready Travel Alberta Critical Mass Leo Hoorn, Critical Mass Studio
Baby Dove Launch Unilever Ogilvy Lynsey Addario, Ami Vitale, Eran Sudds & Sandy Nicholson
Be Olympic Canadian Olympic Committee Sid Lee Marcus Eriksson, Art & Motion
SickKids VS – All In SickKids Foundation Cossette Mark Zibert, Skin and Bones Film Company
SickKids VS – MomStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette Mark Zibert, Skin and Bones Film Company
SickKids VS – All In SickKids Foundation Cossette Marka Rankovic, Skin and Bones Film Company
SickKids VS – MomStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette Marka Rankovic, Skin and Bones Film Company
SickKids VS – DadStrong SickKids Foundation Cossette Marka Rankovic, Skin and Bones Film Company
Sounds of Trauma David Lynch Foundation Herezie Group, Paris, France Pascal Desjardins & Yan Dal Santo, Apollo Studios
ADC 96th Annual Awards Art Director Club Sid Lee Simon Chenier Gauvreau, Sid Lee
Follow The Arches McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited Cossette Spencer Dingle, Cossette
Sounds of Trauma David Lynch Foundation Herezie Group, Paris, France Yan Dal Santo, Morrison Films (a Mile Inn Boutique)

 

 

