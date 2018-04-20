2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Advertising
The final list is revealed, with contenders vying for an "M" award in categories spanning film, radio, press and more.
Every day this week, strategy is rolling out the shortlists for 2018 Marketing Awards. Be sure to check here for all of the shortlists announced so far.
The final and fifth shortlist for the Marketing Awards has been revealed, with the below contenders in the Advertising category nominated for an “M” trophy.
The shortlisted work spans film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct, integrated and self-promotion, with the winners awarded at the gala, taking place at the Carlu on May 31. These finalists stand alongside others in the Multicultural, Design, Craft and Public Service categories that were announced earlier this week.
This year’s Advertising category was judged by a panel of ad execs from creative agencies and digital shops. The panel was co-chaired by Union’s Lance Martin and MSLGroup’s Mia Pearson over a two-day session at strategy‘s offices, following a round of online deliberations by a second, separate panel of 41 Canadian judges.
For tickets to the show, you can contact Lia Minquini or Joel Pinto.
|Campaign
|Client
|Agency
|Hello Games – No Man’s Sky
|Hello Games
|Alice & Smith
|Cowboy
|Harlequin Enterprises
|BBDO
|Viking
|Harlequin Enterprises
|BBDO
|Make a Date with Harlequin
|Harlequin Enterprises
|BBDO
|Stress Management
|FedEx Canada
|BBDO
|Time$hits
|BBDO
|BBDO
|Assassin’s Creed – Explore Ancient Egypt
|Ubisoft Canada
|Bleublancrouge
|Parking in 4,9 secondes
|L’association des concessionnaires Toyota du Québec
|Bleublancrouge
|Mr Robot Cryptocurrency
|USA Network
|BleuBlancRouge & Alice&Smith
|Long Time No See
|Lax-A-Day (Pendopharm)
|Brad Montreal
|Audition Tapes
|Public Mobile
|Cossette
|Less For Less
|Public Mobile
|Cossette
|Just Missed Us
|McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited
|Cossette
|Next Exit
|McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited
|Cossette
|Follow The Arches
|McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited
|Cossette
|Happy Moving day
|McDonald’s Canada
|Cossette
|Mobile Menu
|McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited
|Cossette
|GO Etiquette Book
|GO Transit
|DDB Canada, Toronto
|Ask a CPA
|Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA)
|DDB Canada, Toronto
|Snack Time
|Milk West
|DDB Canada, Vancouver
|Found in Canada
|Destination Canada
|DDB Canada, Vancouver
|The world looks different when you’re covered.
|BCAA Insurance
|DDB Canada, Vancouver
|Christmas Card
|DentsuBos
|DentsuBos
|Bring Back Wildhood
|Go RVing
|doug&partners
|HP Rivolta
|HP Canada
|Edelman
|In the Head of a Hacker
|HP Canada
|Edelman
|One Good Scam
|Alberta Securities Commission
|Edelman
|Grip Dad Ads
|Grip Limited
|Grip Limited
|Angela
|Gain
|Leo Burnett, Toronto
|The mind-reading billboard
|Le Festival de magie de Québec
|lg2
|Patience
|Patience Fruit & Co (Fruit d’or)
|lg2
|A Room with Many Views
|Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec
|lg2
|Singing cartons
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
|lg2
|Robbers
|Desjardins Insurance
|lg2
|Coma
|Yum Yum
|lg2
|The mind-reading billboard
|Le Festival de magie de Québec
|lg2
|Refuel. Restart. – Campaign
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
|lg2
|Switzerland
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici
|lg2
|France
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici
|lg2
|Italy
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici
|lg2
|Trust Your Taste
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici
|lg2
|Refuel. Restart. – Campaign
|Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
|lg2
|I’m Your Father’s Day
|Disney
|No Fixed Address
|Cottonelle Strokable Billboards
|Kimberly-Clark
|Ogilvy & Mindshare
|Ghosts of the Forum
|FGL Sports ltée (Sports Experts)
|Rethink
|Thermal Discount
|FGL Sports ltée (Sports Experts)
|Rethink
|Dizzy Board
|Playland
|Rethink
|Desert Roulette
|WestJet
|Rethink
|The Welcome Store
|UNIQLO
|Rethink
|Moving Organs
|Playland
|Rethink
|Ghosts of the Forum
|FGL Sports ltée (Sports Experts)
|Rethink
|Armstrong
|Carex Mini-Storage
|Rethink
|Kim Jong
|Carex Mini-Storage
|Rethink
|Small spaces for your big secrets
|Carex Mini-Storage
|Rethink
|Organs
|Playland
|Rethink
|Organs
|Playland
|Rethink
|Lucky Stars
|Lotto 6/49
|Sid Lee
|Haystack / Trio / Cat
|Lotto 6/49
|Sid Lee
|Surveillance cameras
|Loto-Québec
|Sid Lee
|Molson salutes the dépanneurs
|Molson Export
|Sid Lee
|Treasures of the museum
|Lotto Max
|Sid Lee
|Song Dedication
|Videotron
|Sid Lee
|Posters for Peace – Video
|Ivanhoé Cambridge
|Sid Lee Collective
|Meet Keith
|Sirius XM
|TAXI
|Atlas 5M Email
|Volkswagen Canada
|Track DDB
|Noise Cancelling Poster
|Canadian Real Estate Association
|UNION
|Cashmere…Now Streaming
|Kruger
|WAVEMAKER
|Common Ground
|Harley-Davidson Canada
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Blank P & L
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Zulu Alpha Kilo