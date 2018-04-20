2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Advertising The final list is revealed, with contenders vying for an "M" award in categories spanning film, radio, press and more.

Every day this week, strategy is rolling out the shortlists for 2018 Marketing Awards. Be sure to check here for all of the shortlists announced so far.

The final and fifth shortlist for the Marketing Awards has been revealed, with the below contenders in the Advertising category nominated for an “M” trophy.

The shortlisted work spans film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct, integrated and self-promotion, with the winners awarded at the gala, taking place at the Carlu on May 31. These finalists stand alongside others in the Multicultural, Design, Craft and Public Service categories that were announced earlier this week.

This year’s Advertising category was judged by a panel of ad execs from creative agencies and digital shops. The panel was co-chaired by Union’s Lance Martin and MSLGroup’s Mia Pearson over a two-day session at strategy‘s offices, following a round of online deliberations by a second, separate panel of 41 Canadian judges.

