2018 Marketing Awards Shortlists: Advertising

The final list is revealed, with contenders vying for an "M" award in categories spanning film, radio, press and more.
By Jennifer Horn
1 hour ago
Every day this week, strategy is rolling out the shortlists for 2018 Marketing Awards. Be sure to check here for all of the shortlists announced so far.

The final and fifth shortlist for the Marketing Awards has been revealed, with the below contenders in the Advertising category nominated for an “M” trophy.

The shortlisted work spans film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct, integrated and self-promotion, with the winners awarded at the gala, taking place at the Carlu on May 31. These finalists stand alongside others in the Multicultural, DesignCraft and Public Service categories that were announced earlier this week.

This year’s Advertising category was judged by a panel of ad execs from creative agencies and digital shops. The panel was co-chaired by Union’s Lance Martin and MSLGroup’s Mia Pearson over a two-day session at strategy‘s offices, following a round of online deliberations by a second, separate panel of 41 Canadian judges.

Campaign Client Agency
Hello Games – No Man’s Sky Hello Games Alice & Smith
Cowboy Harlequin Enterprises BBDO
Viking Harlequin Enterprises BBDO
Make a Date with Harlequin Harlequin Enterprises BBDO
Stress Management FedEx Canada BBDO
Time$hits BBDO BBDO
Assassin’s Creed – Explore Ancient Egypt Ubisoft Canada Bleublancrouge
Parking in 4,9 secondes L’association des concessionnaires Toyota du Québec Bleublancrouge
Mr Robot Cryptocurrency USA Network BleuBlancRouge & Alice&Smith
Long Time No See Lax-A-Day (Pendopharm) Brad Montreal
Audition Tapes Public Mobile Cossette
Less For Less Public Mobile Cossette
Just Missed Us McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited Cossette
Next Exit McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited Cossette
Follow The Arches McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited Cossette
Happy Moving day McDonald’s Canada Cossette
Mobile Menu McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Limited Cossette
GO Etiquette Book GO Transit DDB Canada, Toronto
Ask a CPA Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) DDB Canada, Toronto
Snack Time Milk West DDB Canada, Vancouver
Found in Canada Destination Canada DDB Canada, Vancouver
The world looks different when you’re covered. BCAA Insurance DDB Canada, Vancouver
Christmas Card DentsuBos DentsuBos
Bring Back Wildhood Go RVing doug&partners
HP Rivolta HP Canada Edelman
In the Head of a Hacker HP Canada Edelman
One Good Scam Alberta Securities Commission Edelman
Grip Dad Ads Grip Limited Grip Limited
Angela Gain Leo Burnett, Toronto
The mind-reading billboard Le Festival de magie de Québec lg2
Patience Patience Fruit & Co (Fruit d’or) lg2
A Room with Many Views Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec lg2
Singing cartons Les Producteurs de lait du Québec lg2
Robbers Desjardins Insurance lg2
Coma Yum Yum lg2
Refuel. Restart. – Campaign Les Producteurs de lait du Québec lg2
Switzerland Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici lg2
France Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici lg2
Italy Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici lg2
Trust Your Taste Les Producteurs de lait du Québec / Fromages d’ici lg2
I’m Your Father’s Day Disney No Fixed Address
Cottonelle Strokable Billboards Kimberly-Clark Ogilvy & Mindshare
Ghosts of the Forum FGL Sports ltée (Sports Experts) Rethink
Thermal Discount FGL Sports ltée (Sports Experts) Rethink
Dizzy Board Playland Rethink
Desert Roulette WestJet Rethink
The Welcome Store UNIQLO Rethink
Moving Organs Playland Rethink
Armstrong Carex Mini-Storage Rethink
Kim Jong Carex Mini-Storage Rethink
Small spaces for your big secrets Carex Mini-Storage Rethink
Organs Playland Rethink
Lucky Stars Lotto 6/49 Sid Lee
Haystack / Trio / Cat Lotto 6/49 Sid Lee
Surveillance cameras Loto-Québec Sid Lee
Molson salutes the dépanneurs Molson Export Sid Lee
Treasures of the museum Lotto Max Sid Lee
Song Dedication Videotron Sid Lee
Posters for Peace – Video Ivanhoé Cambridge Sid Lee Collective
Meet Keith Sirius XM TAXI
Atlas 5M Email Volkswagen Canada Track DDB
Noise Cancelling Poster Canadian Real Estate Association UNION
Cashmere…Now Streaming Kruger WAVEMAKER
Common Ground Harley-Davidson Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Blank P & L Zulu Alpha Kilo Zulu Alpha Kilo

 

