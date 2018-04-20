The 2018 Agency Family Tree A breakdown of every major holding company's assets and offerings in the Canadian market.

Between the different holding companies, agency networks and specialist shops, the advertising industry can be a tricky one to navigate. Luckily, we’re here to help.

Below, you can find strategy‘s 2018 Agency Family Tree, a colour-coded breakdown of every major holding company’s agencies and offices in the Canadian market across various disciplines. You can also see how it fits into the global context with an employee count and how much of their revenue comes from each region.

Click the image to view the Family Tree at full size, or get the PDF version here, with the printed version available in the March issue of strategy.