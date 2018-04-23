Emerald Health Therapeutics picks DDB as AOR All of the agency's divisions will contribute to the assignment in support of the cannabis producer's growth plans.

British Columbia-based licensed cannabis producer Emerald Health Therapeutics has selected DDB Canada as its agency of record.

DDB was selected following a national agency search that began with 12 shops in February. The selection committee then met with eight agencies, before hearing presentations from two finalists. Management consultancy Reynolds & Fyshe managed the search process.

The assignment will be led by DDB Canada’s Vancouver office, with a full range of services provided from the agency’s specialist divisions, including brand consultancy Twice; CRM division TrackDDB; DDB PR; shopper marketing and retail agency TracyLocke Canada; and digital and interactive shop Tribal Worldwide.

DDB’s work on the new account has already begun. The assignment is meant to help Emerald launch various brand initiatives and scale the company’s marketing communications in support of growth plans in Canada and globally.

Paul Dillman, VP of marketing and sales at Emerald Health, said in a press release that DDB was selected due to both its knowledge of the Canadian and Quebec markets, as well as the resources to support the company’s plans for global expansion. Dillman joined Emerald in January, having previously been VP of marketing and sales at e-liquid company Premium Labs.