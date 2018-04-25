From e-commerce to s-commerce: the new way of buying

By Natalya Chernova
52 mins ago

Move over e-comm, there’s a new way to buy on the horizon.

S-commerce is emerging as the hottest shopping trend of 2018, and execs from Facebook, Twitter and Google will discuss how companies can get ahead of the pack. Learn how brands need to differentiate from e-com retailing practices, and how some are successfully building s-commerce into traditional shopper marketing strategies.

John Fanous

Enterprise Client Development

Google

Sam Galanis

Industry Manager of Retail and Restaurants

Facebook Canada

<br /> Andrea MacDonald

Manager, large client solutions

Twitter Canada

