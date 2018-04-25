From e-commerce to s-commerce: the new way of buying Move over e-comm, there’s a new way to buy on the horizon. S-commerce is emerging as the hottest shopping trend of ...

S-commerce is emerging as the hottest shopping trend of 2018, and execs from Facebook, Twitter and Google will discuss how companies can get ahead of the pack. Learn how brands need to differentiate from e-com retailing practices, and how some are successfully building s-commerce into traditional shopper marketing strategies.