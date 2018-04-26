Rethink named AOR for Ontario Science Centre The agency will handle strategy and creative leading up to the museum's 50th anniversary celebrations next year.

The Ontario Science Centre has picked Rethink as its new creative agency of record.

Rethink was selected following a pitch process held within the Advertising Review Board’s pool of approved agencies (the Ontario Science Centre is an agency of the Government of Ontario).

The shop has already begun work on the assignment, which includes leading strategy, creative and design, and builds to the Science Centre’s 50th anniversary celebrations planned for 2019.

The Ontario Science Centre most recently worked with BrandHealth to handle design work beginning in early 2016 and lasting until August 2017. The Science Centre was without an AOR until the new review process was conducted.

The win is the latest for Rethink, which comes on the heels of being named lead agency for WestJet earlier this month and picking up the Kraft Peanut Butter and IKEA accounts last year.