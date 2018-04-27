FCB/Six, Cossette lead Canadian wins at D&AD Ten different agencies combined for 11 Pencils at this year's awards.

Canadian agencies did not pick up one of D&AD’s illustrious Yellow Pencils at the notoriously rigorous award show this year.

However, FCB/Six won the second biggest prize among Canadian shops, picking up a Graphite Pencil (the equivalent to a Silver) for its work on the “Destination Pride” project for PFLAG Canada.

Cossette was the only Canadian agency to win more than one Pencil, picking up a Wood (equivalent to a Bronze) for the “Piano” film for Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, and one more for the “Follow The Arches” execution for McDonald’s Canada.

In total, ten local agencies combined for 11 Pencils at this year’s show.

The full list of Canadian winners can be found below. In addition, while it was not listed as a win for the country, DDB Canada was among the agencies that contributed to “The Flip” by We Are Unlimited, a dedicated agency for McDonald’s set up by Omnicom and which has previously collaborated with other Canadian agencies. The campaign flipped the restaurant’s iconic golden arches upside-down for International Women’s Day and earned three Yellow, two Graphite and one Wood Pencil.

FCB/Six: 1 Graphite

Graphite

PFLAG Canada, “Destination Pride”: Digital Marketing

Cossette: 2 Wood

Wood

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, “Piano”: Film

McDonald’s Canada, “Follow The Arches”: Outdoor

Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod: 1 Wood

Wood

Casey House, “Break Bread Smash Stigma”: Experiential

DDB Canada: 1 Wood

Wood

GO Transit, “GO Etiquette Book”: Writing for Design

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Wood

Wood

Smith Restaurant & Bar, “Breakfast Your Way”: Graphic Design

McCann Canada: 1 Wood

Wood

Prostate Cancer Canada, “The Alternatives”: Writing for Advertising

No Fixed Address: 1 Wood

Wood

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Don’t Get Sextorted, Send a Naked Mole Rat”: Integrated

Ogilvy: 1 Wood

Wood

Dove (Unilever), “Beautifully Real Moms”: Craft

123w: 1 Wood

Wood

Vancouver Mural Festival, “Vancouver Mural Festival”: Branding

Principal: 1 Wood

Wood

Jardins de Métis, “Jardins de Métis 2017″: Graphic Design