Juliet adds five to creative team The young Toronto agency continues to grow with the arrival of new talent across disciplines.

Clockwise, from far left: Juliet art directors Maria José Arias and Nicole Nyholt, copywriter Rachel Harding, designer Duncan Collis and head of content Jes Watson.

Toronto’s Juliet has added five members to its creative team less than a year after opening its doors.

Joining the creative department at independent agency are art directors Maria José Arias and Nicole Nyholt. Arias is a Columbia-born art director, illustrator and artist with previous experience as a designer at Toronto creative consultancy Whitman Emorson.

Nyholt is an art director, video director and photographer joining from John St., where she was art director of digital content. She will work closely with Jes Watson, Juliet’s new head of content and a former editor-in-chief at Canadian Living.

The agency has also added designer Duncan Collis to its creative team, bringing experience from Tribal Worldwide, Red Lion and Cossette.

Rounding out the hires is Rachel Harding, a copywriter with previous experience as a copywriter and social media manager at Toronto-based Imprint Marketing Group.

Juliet was founded in November by former J. Walter Thompson COO Ryan Spelliscy, along with chief strategy officer Sarah Stringer and head of art Denise Cole, both JWT alums. Until the recent hire of Doug Hughes to the role of head of effectiveness in January, the agency had four-full-time staff, with Susan Holden acting as chief financial officer.

The new hires come as Juliet moves into its new Toronto offices on Geary Avenue, a street Spelliscy described in a press release as having “been called the ugliest and most creative street in Toronto.” He said that the agency wanted its offices to be on a street that “was full of true creative energy.”

Still in its infancy, Juliet has succeeded in picking up work with several clients. In December, it was named the creative and strategic partner of WE, a youth-focused international development non-profit. Last month, cycling brand Cervélo picked Juliet to work on strategy and new product launches. Juliet also counts Coca-Cola, Lyft, Signet Jewelers, On the Run, Hiku and Futurezona among its clients.