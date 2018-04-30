Yop targets convention-breaking teens The "For the Better" campaign sees the yogurt brand take a stand for young people working for change in the world.

General Mills drinkable yogurt brand Yop is telling the stories of the next generation in its latest national campaign.

The “For the Better” campaign, which includes a series of four co-branded videos in French and English, was created by agency Cossette and Vice Media’s Montreal office.

The two-part campaign includes an integrated brand content piece called “Game-Changers,” which shows a close relationship between 11-year-old Josiah and his father, as well as a mini-documentary series which highlights youth like Evelyn Sifton, a 23-year-old transgender cyclist and LGBTQ activist, Sarah Fournier, a 22-year-old special education teacher and boxer, and Jerimy Rivera, a 24-year-old Montreal-based ballet dancer.

The campaign elements live on both Yoplait and Vice’s social channels, and includes paid media on social. The past two months of the campaign has seen brand growth of 11%, according to Desiree Brassard, associate director of New Ventures Group at General Mills.

“At a time when there is a lot of negativity and divisiveness, Yop wants to be a brand that empowers youth to be the change they think that the world needs,” Brassard says. “We know that Generation Z in particular is defining themselves as less talk, more action, and we wanted to stand behind [them].”

Yoplait has a history of reaching a wide demographic of audiences, targeting mothers of toddlers in its 2016 Minigo “All By Myself” campaign and parents aged 35 to 49 for a campaign launching its Yopa! line of products in 2013, both created by Cossette. However, Brassard says that now it’s all about breaking convention.

“Yop is about fuelling change, not just being active and committed to your own personal growth, but what you are doing to make the world a better place,” she says. “That’s what Vice has pushed us to do in a little more of a concerted way.”