Juniper Park\TBWA hires new ECD Jenny Glover joins from sister agency TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in Johannesburg.

Juniper Park\TBWA has again looked abroad for new senior leadership to add to its creative department, hiring Jenny Glover as its new ECD.

Glover will work on creative output across the agency’s roster of clients, which includes Nissan, CIBC, Capital Group, Eos, Pfizer, The Source and GoDaddy.

Glover is already familiar with the Nissan brand, having previously worked on the account at Juniper Park sister agency TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris in Johannesburg. While there, she also worked on brands including Standard Bank, Tiger Brands, Flight Centre and MTN, and has experience with clients such as Mercedes, PepsiCo and Wrigley’s from her time as an ECD at Network BBDO.

Glover is the first senior creative hire made by Graham Lang, who joined the agency in September as its new chief creative officer following the departures of its previous CCOs weeks earlier. Lang is also experienced with the ad industry in South Africa, having been at Y&R’s offices there prior to his move to Juniper Park.