Who won at the 2018 Shopper Innovation Awards? Cossette and Ogilvy took home Grand Prix honours at the gala highlighting the best in shopper marketing.

There were some familiar faces accepting awards last night at the Shopper Innovation Awards, recognizing the best in shopper marketing and retail-focused campaigns.

Taking home the Commercial Grand Prix was Ogilvy Canada and Huggies for “No Baby Unhugged.” The top prize was one of many for Ogilvy, which also won for work with Tim Hortons, Dove and Cottonelle.

Cossette and SickKids added the Public Service Grand Prix to the long list of prizes that have been awarded to their “VS” platform. The “MomStrong” and “DadStrong” spots as part of the “VS” platform were also recognized at the show, while Cossette also took home awards for the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, McDonald’s Canada and General Mills.

Other big winners at the gala included Rethink – which won for campaigns with A&W, Sports Experts, COSTI Immigrant Services, WestJet, Branch Out Neurological Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation – and Lg2 – which won for projects with Boreale, Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, Ultima Foods and Quebec’s Tourism Alliance.

You can read about the Grand Prix-winning work from Huggies and SickKids now. The full list of winners can be found below, with in-depth looks at the winning trends, insights and strategies that earned brands and agencies awards this year rolling out on strategy over the coming days.

Commercial Grand Prix

Huggies (Kimberly-Clark Canada), Ogilvy Canada: “No Baby Unhugged”

Public Service Grand Prix

SickKids, Cossette: “VS”

Reinvention

Bronze A&W, Rethink: “Root Brewery”

Bronze (Public Service) Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, Cossette: “Things You Can’t Unthink”

In-Store Engagement

Silver China Zheshang Bank, Shikatani Lacroix: “CZ Bank”

Gold IKEA, Leo Burnett: “Cook This Page”

Brand New!

Silver Tim Hortons, Ogilvy Canada: “Perfectly Uncomplicated Lattes”

Silver McDonald’s Canada, Cossette: “Is it still a Big Mac?”

Made a Splash! Seasonal/Event Success

Gold Mr.Clean (P&G), Leo Burnett: “Cleaner of Your Dreams”

Changing Behaviour

Silver Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, Lg2: “Milk. Solid stuff.”

Small Budget, Big Impact

Bronze Dunkaroos (General Mills Canada), Cossette: “Smugglaroos”

Tech Breakthrough

Bronze Ben & Jerry’s (Unilever Canada), Mindshare: “On Demand Ice Cream Chatbot”

Gold Sports Experts (FGL Sports), Rethink: “The Thermal Discount”

Bronze (Public Service) COSTI Immigrant Services, Rethink: “Ahlan Bear”

Gold (Public Service) Branch Out Neurological Foundation, Rethink: “Stranger’s Voice”

Targeting

Silver (Public Service) SickKids, Cossette: “SickKids VS: DadStrong”

Gold (Public Service) SickKids, Cossette: “SickKids VS: MomStrong”

Packaging

Silver Ultima Foods, Lg2: “Olympic Packaging”

Gold Boréale, Lg2: “Brand Relaunch”

Original Idea

Silver (Public Service) Starlight Children’s Foundation, Rethink: “Ward+Robes”

Custom Retail

Bronze Budweiser (Labatt Breweries of Canada), Anomaly: “Budweiser Stage”

Integration

Bronze Alliance de l’industrie touristique du Québec, Lg2: “A Room with Many Views”

Gold PepsiCo, BBDO: “Snap it with Pepsi”

Out of the Box Retail

Bronze Sports Experts (FGL Sports), Rethink: “Grab-A-Gift”

Bronze Sports Experts (FGL Sports), Rethink: “Scrolling Marathon”

CSR

Gold Canadian Tire Jumpstart, Community Agency: “Give A Toast”

Made You Look! Awareness/Trial Breakthrough

Silver Dove (Unilever), Ogilvy Canada: “Real Beauty Filter”

Silver Cottonelle (Kimberly-Clark), Ogilvy Canada & Mindshare: “Canada Strokeable Billboards”

Original Idea

Gold Harley-Davidson, Zulu Alpha Kilo: “Common Ground”

Gold WD-40, BIMM: “Haunted Door”

Partnering

Silver WestJet/LVCVA, Rethink: “Desert Roulette”

CRM & Loyalty

Bronze Boston Pizza, ICF Olson: “Boston Pizza Team HQ”

Path to Purchase/Out-of-Store

Gold Reactine (Johnson & Johnson), UM: “Hyper-Targeted Pollen Alerts”

Integration

Silver (Public Service) Casey House. Bensimon Byrne/OneMethod/Narrative: “Break Bread Smash Stigma”

Gold (Public Service) SickKids, Cossette: “SickKids VS”