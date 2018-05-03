Engine Digital names first COO James Richardson will help steer the agency as it continues to take on more consulting, design and development work.

Engine Digital has added to its c-suite, promoting long-time staffer James Richardson to the role of COO.

Richardson joined Engine Digital as a project manager in 2007, rising through its ranks before becoming VP of operations in 2012.

Engine Digital has worked with clients including Google, Adidas, Pirelli, Lululemon and the NBA, both in Canada and globally. As it has grown over the years, the agency’s capabilities have expanded into new areas and it has increasingly taken on complex projects that include consulting, design and technology development. The new business led the agency to appoint Richardson as its COO to help support and manage growth and efficiency.

Richardson will continue to be based in Vancouver, but will work closely with Stephen Beck, Engine Digital’s founder and CEO, who is based in its New York office. Their goal will be to support the agency’s growth strategy into key markets and verticals, including the aforementioned digital consulting, product design and engineering work.

Richardson will also take on greater responsibility for the management of the agency’s people, processes and delivery of its services.