McCann Montreal adds director of strategic planning Amine Rais will lead the office's strategy team, while working on creative development for a number of recent client wins.

On the heels of several new client wins, McCann Montreal has added Amine Rais to its team as director of strategic planning.

Rais will oversee the office’s strategy team and have oversight of creative developed locally for existing clients that include Unicef, Nespresso and L’Oreal brands Essie, Maybeline and L’Oreal Paris. Rais will also play a leading role on more recent assignments involving strategy and creative development.

Last month, the McCann was named AOR for the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces, a national assignment that will be led out of Montreal. Earlier this year, it was awarded a mandate with EDC, Canada’s export agency that helps companies sell and invest abroad. The office has also recently picked up work with Bombardier.

Prior to joining McCann, Rais had spent the majority of his career at Sid Lee, most recently as a senior strategist, working on the Loto-Québec, Adidas, IGA, Uniprix, the Société de transport de Montréal and Bombardier accounts.

Outside of Montreal, McCann announced a pair of VP hires in March in its Toronto office.