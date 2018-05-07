One of Canada’s most iconic fashion brands is using AI in a surprising way (and you can too)
Join Ari Himmel, founder of FaimData, for a fascinating case story about fashion retailer, Reitmans. They leveraged existing in-store legacy infrastructure to uncover insights, learning and optimization to build a better brand. Old tech layered with artificial intelligence and algorithms to truly tell a different brand story. These lessons – and this technology – is available today, and can change the face of retail and your brand.